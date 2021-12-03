Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.49 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

TSE:OGI opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 9.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.18. The company has a market cap of C$749.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

