Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Lifted by Analyst

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

EPRT opened at $27.45 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.