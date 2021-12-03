Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for MDxHealth SA Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MDxHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDXH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

