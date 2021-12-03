Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Raised by Analyst

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.86.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 675,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

