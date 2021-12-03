Qbao Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $520,398.99 and $25,881.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.