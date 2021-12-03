QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post sales of $526.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.80 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $571.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 64.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QGEN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,177. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

