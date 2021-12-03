QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Lowered to GBX 330

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

QQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.71) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 324.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 256.60 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Neil A. Johnson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £93,100 ($121,635.75). Also, insider Michael Harper bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,147 shares of company stock worth $10,675,347.

QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

