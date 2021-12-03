QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.20. QIWI shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 3,698 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIWI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Get QIWI alerts:

The company has a market cap of $506.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI during the second quarter worth $361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI during the second quarter worth $271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 21.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.