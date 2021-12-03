Quark (QRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $181.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 74.4% against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $1.24 million and $181.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,285,021 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

