Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

QTRHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTRHF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,417. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $228.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.