Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) PT Lowered to $3.50

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ QTNT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Quotient has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Quotient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 75,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

