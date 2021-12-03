Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) PT Lowered to $3.50

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ QTNT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Quotient has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.30.
Quotient Company Profile
Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.
