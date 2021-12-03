Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, December 10th

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, December 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:QTT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,594. The firm has a market cap of $143.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.79. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95.
Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.16 million during the quarter.
Qutoutiao Company Profile
Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.
