Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, December 10th

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, December 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,594. The firm has a market cap of $143.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.79. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.16 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

