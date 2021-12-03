Qutoutiao Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 10th (NASDAQ:QTT)

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, December 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 10th.

QTT stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,594. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

