Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 4.7%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU) was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,124,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,519% from the average daily volume of 69,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a current ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.48 million and a P/E ratio of -38.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

About Radius Gold (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

