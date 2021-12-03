Rapids Trading Up 22.5% This Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $171,766.19 and approximately $406.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,413.92 or 1.00326983 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

