Raymond James Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$28.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.36.
TSE MAG opened at C$19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 370.38.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
