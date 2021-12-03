Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 294 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $215.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.82. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.09 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

