Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,627 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

