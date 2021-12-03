Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 294 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $215.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.09 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

