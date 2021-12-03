Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

MRNA stock opened at $301.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.24. The company has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,136,645 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.