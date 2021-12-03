Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $889,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

