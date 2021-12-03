Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,145 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

