Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,775,000 after acquiring an additional 101,778 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

