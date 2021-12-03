Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 44.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 590,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 180,394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after buying an additional 144,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,080,000 after buying an additional 130,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 541.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

