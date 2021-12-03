Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Shares of TAP opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

