Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,143 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV opened at $48.62 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.