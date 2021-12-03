Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 82 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 48.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 516.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.12. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

