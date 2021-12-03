Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $665,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $230,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $23,135,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.