Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

