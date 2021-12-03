Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $82.00 at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

