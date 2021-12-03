ReapChain Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, ReapChain has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $27.94 million and $4.14 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00043427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00239348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.