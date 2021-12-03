ReddCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $316,707.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $59.09 million and approximately $316,707.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,945.91 or 0.98800462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00315300 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.31 or 0.00477367 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00189507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001588 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001125 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

