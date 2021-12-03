Redde Northgate plc (REDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON REDD opened at GBX 435.16 ($5.69) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 408.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 408.55. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REDD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Redde Northgate from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 516 ($6.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

