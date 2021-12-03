Redde Northgate plc (REDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON REDD opened at GBX 435.16 ($5.69) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 408.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 408.55. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REDD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Redde Northgate from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 516 ($6.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Dividend History for Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.