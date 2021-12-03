Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

RDWWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 15th. Investec started coverage on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Redrow stock remained flat at $$8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Redrow has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

