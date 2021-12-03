Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for about 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Tetra Tech worth $23,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,981,000 after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,265,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $187.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.64. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $571,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,171 shares of company stock worth $2,456,594 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

