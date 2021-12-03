Redwood Investments LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $150.68 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

