Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,393 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Performance Food Group worth $14,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,595 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,154 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,913 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

