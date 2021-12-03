Redwood Investments LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

