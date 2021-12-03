REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Update

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,300 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 740,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REE. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,587,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,988,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,068,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

