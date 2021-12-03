Regis Management CO LLC Cuts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.48% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,637. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $113.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.76.

