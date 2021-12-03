Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.