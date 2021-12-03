Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 109,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

ADI opened at $180.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.21 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

