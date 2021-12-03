Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 171.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $918.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $907.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $895.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

