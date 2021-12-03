Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ opened at $29.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.