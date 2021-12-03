Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $164.62 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.08.

