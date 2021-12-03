Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $70,881,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $67,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

