Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 830,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

Shares of RGA opened at $100.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

