ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RNW. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of RNW opened at $8.05 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

