Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IO Biotech Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IO Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.00) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IOBT. Cowen assumed coverage on IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

IOBT stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

