Research Analysts Set Expectations for StoneX Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SNEX stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.19.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $247,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,313. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

